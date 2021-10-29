Phone systems are down at Tyler's Municipal Court and Tyler water business office, according to the city.
Cisco and the city’s Information Technology Department are working to resolve the issue.
While the phones are down, customers may speak to a representative by emailing or visiting the lobbies of the municipal court or water business office.
The municipal court lobby is at 813 N. Broadway Ave. and closes at 4 p.m. Emails can be sent to municrt@tyler.texas.com .
The water business lobby is at 511 W. Locust and also closes at 4 p.m. Emails can be sent to watercustomerservicerequests@tylertexas.com .
To make court payments, residents can drop them off in person, visit www.cityoftyler.org or mail payments to P.O. Box 895, Tyler TX 75710.
Water payments can be made in person at the kiosk in the physical location, fidelity locations, over the phone at (903) 531-1230 or online at www.cityoftyler.org .