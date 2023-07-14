This is Huxley and Lexie – 1-year-old Maltese brother and sister. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Huxley and Lexie are extremely high energy and would be best suited in a family with children. Best of all, Huxley and Lexie are house trained. They will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Huxley and Lexie, call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.