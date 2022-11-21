Members the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gathered Thursday evening outside Sharon Shrine to protest the treatment of animals used in the Sharon Shrine Circus.
The Sharon Shrine Circus is "among the last remaining shows that still use wild animals that are confined to small crates, kept in shackles, and deprived of any semblance of a natural life," according to PETA Manager of Campaigns Tricia Lebkuecher.
“PETA supporters are gathered in protest of the Sharon Shrine Circus, which works with some of the most notorious animal exhibitors in the business, which abuse elephants and other animals and force them to perform confusing and even painful tricks under the threat of punishment,” she said. “PETA is urging Sharon Shrine to leave animals out of all shows, just as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is doing, and we’re asking the public to stay away from all circuses that use animals.”
Lebkuecher said the trend to not use animals in circuses at all has continued to grow with many of them removing animals from shows.
“The public has made it clear that it doesn’t want to see animals bullied into performing confusing and meaningless tricks. Hundreds of venues and dozens of communities across the country now prohibit or restrict animal acts, several circuses have nixed their animal circuses entirely, and modern, humane circuses are dazzling audiences without using animals,” she said. “Even Ringling Bros. circus has announced an animal-free comeback. The Shriners need to adapt to the changing times and relegate animal acts to the history books.”
Sharon Shrine Circus routinely works with "notoriously cruel exhibitors, including Carson & Barnes Circus, whose appallingly long history of animal abuse includes over 100 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act and whose head trainer was filmed viciously attacking elephants with bull hooks; weapons resembling a fireplace poker with a sharp hook on one end — until they screamed in pain," according to Lebkuecher.
PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said the organization is calling on Sharon Shiners to stop the cruelty.
“Cruelty takes center stage at any circus where sensitive animals are tormented into performing demeaning tricks in front of noisy crowds,” she said. “PETA is calling on Sharon Shriners to stop hosting horrifying animal acts, as numerous other shrines have already done.”
Lebkuecher said the organization will continue to protest until the use of animals in circuses has ended.
“We will continue to protest Sharon Shrine until it ends the use of animal acts in its circus. The Western Montana Shrine Circus and the AAD Shriners dropped wild-animal acts, Shrine circuses in Canada haven’t used wild animals in years, and the Bahia, Jerusalem, and Melha Shriners discontinued their annual animal circuses,” she said. “Sharon Shriners need to follow suit by ending the exploitation of elephants and other animals in their circuses.”
The Sharon Shrine Circus is held every year in multiple cities in East Texas, including Tyler and Longview. Proceeds from the circus benefit the Tyler-based Sharon Shriners, according to previous coverage by the Tyler Paper.
The 2022 show was a three-ring circus featuring performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show was two hours long.
The fraternal organization, Shriners International, is most well-known for its hospitals for children, Chief Rabban John Threadgill previously told the Tyler Paper ahead of the 2022 circus. The Tyler chapter was established in 1963 and is dedicated to "carrying on the legacy that our predecessors began," according to its website.
"Fun and fellowship are still the two key elements in keeping the legacy alive. However, along with our commitment to the fraternal order, we are equally committed to the philanthropy," the website states. "We raise thousands of dollars every year through our fundraisers, in support of Shriners Hospitals for Children and our local Transportation Unit. We believe in helping as many children as possible."
Sharon Shriners are from all over East Texas, as the chapter's jurisdiction includes Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties.
PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally and over 1,500 in Tyler and the surrounding areas.
For more information, visit the Shrine page on the PETA website.