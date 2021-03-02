After being trapped in harsh conditions, a 60-pound, 6-month-old tiger named Elsa arrived at her new home in Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison last week to live a happier and safer life.
The tiger was rescued on Feb. 13 by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in the San Antonio area from a home where she was wearing a harness and was rescued from freezing temperatures.
When she was found, there were some areas of fur that had been worn down and there was a small wound on her forehead, where Black Beauty Ranch officials were told she had been rubbing against the cage.
Elsa is the size of a small golden retriever now and appears normal and typical for a juvenile tiger.
“We’re hopeful that she will stay with us the rest of her life and she’ll be able to live in a large, spacious habitat, where she can act like a tiger,” said Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch.
Almrud said the dog harness Elsa was found in, was a harsh reminder of the unnatural life wild animals are forced to endure in captivity. It was also revealed that Elsa had only been fed raw chicken, which was not a healthy diet.
“She was on an inappropriate diet that would have caused severe health damage, but luckily, we got her early enough and will be able to remedy that. We expect her to quickly acclimate to her large, natural habitat and start behaving more like a tiger than a pet. We will provide everything she needs to have all of her physical and emotional needs met and give her the fairytale ending she deserves,” Almrud said.
Almrud said the ranch also has a full-time veterinarian to provide proper medical care and vaccinations to help her become a healthy tiger.
For the next 30 days, Elsa will have to be quarantined to ensure she is healthy. When she’s older, she will be introduced to a larger space to join Loki, another tiger who arrived at Black Beauty in February last year.
Loki was discovered in an abandoned house in Houston, trapped in a cage where he could barely move. According to Black Beauty, now the two tigers are neighbors and are already curious about each other.
“Wild animals belong in the wild, they don’t belong in captivity. Not only could she provide a danger to herself by getting injured, but she could also provide a danger to the public when she’s an adult,” said Almrud.
Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, added small young tigers like Elsa quickly become large, dangerous and deadly.
“Private possession of tigers as pets, and their use in cub petting ‘operations’ like we saw in Tiger King, is a serious and sometimes deadly problem in this country. Hundreds of people — including children — have been seriously injured or killed as a result of the cruel and unacceptable epidemic of owning big cats,” Block said. “The Big Cat Public Safety Act must be passed immediately in order to stop people from treating tigers as if they were pets.”
According to the Humane Society of the U.S., Texas has a history of tragic incidents involving private possessions of tigers. A 3-year-old boy was killed by one of a relative’s three pet tigers, a 4-year-old boy had his arm torn off by his uncle’s 400-pound tiger and a 10-year-old girl was killed when one of her family member’s two tigers grabbed her by the neck and dragged her.