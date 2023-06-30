Meet Tofu, a 2-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Tofu weighs 40 pounds and is fully vetted. This shy guy is good with children and dogs. Tofu has all the love to give and is just waiting for the perfect family or person to give it all to.
He will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Tofu call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.