Meet Simon, a 1-year-old guy available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Simon weighs 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Simon loves walks and chasing balls in the dog park! Simon would be a great family dog and his size makes him idea to play with children. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Simon call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org.
Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m.
Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner; spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.