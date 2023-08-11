Meet Rosie, a mature girl who is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Rosie is fully vetted and weighs about 40 pounds. Her adoption fee has been reduced from $175 to $40 during the month of August. Rosie will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Rosie call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.