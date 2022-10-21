Cash is available at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 50 pounds and is fully vetted. Cash plays well with older children and knows some basic commands. He loves to go for rides in the car and is very well behaved. Cash is playful, energetic and loves the companionship of other dogs. Best of all, Cash is house trained. Cash will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Cash, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.