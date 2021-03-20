Meet Sandy, a 3-year-old hound mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sandy was surrendered to Pets Fur People because of the failing health of her owner. Sandy weighs about 45 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sandy is a very happy dog — she looks like she is smiling all the time and her tail never stops wagging. Sandy would thrive as a member of an active family with kids and other dogs. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sandy, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website — petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Pet of the Week: Happy hound mix Sandy available for adoption
- By Pets Fur People
