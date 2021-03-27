Destiny

Destiny was rescued when she was dodging cars on a busy highway. She is about a year old and looks like a Catahoula mix. Destiny is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This happy-go-lucky girl weighs 30 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Destiny would be well suited in a household with children and other dogs with her sweet and friendly disposition. Destiny will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Destiny call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Pets Fur People

