Attention German shepherd lovers: Meet Sadie – a one-year-old female German shepherd. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sadie weighs about 75 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sadie is an active girl. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Sadie would be best suited in a household with older children because of her size. Best of all, Sadie house trained. Sadie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sadie call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Pet of the Week: German shephard puppy Sadie available for adoption
Alex Dominguez
