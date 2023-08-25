This guy’s name is Dax. He is a Catahoula and Plotthound mix. Dax was surrendered to Pets Fur People because his owners were going through a divorce. He is 7 years old and sweet as can be. Dax weighs about 80 pounds and is fully vetted. This sweet guy plays well with children, knows some basic commands, likes to ride in the car, and best of all, Dax is house trained and is a big couch potato. Dax’s adoption fee has been reduced from $175 to $40 during the month of August. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Dax call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.