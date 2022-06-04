Hi – my name is Cindy. I’m a large girl weighing in at 70 pounds. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. I came to Pets Fur People as a stray so not much is known about my background. I have the sweetest and most gentle disposition. I would fit in with any family as a great companion. I have been spayed and I’m totally vetted. I will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting me, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged with me. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner -- spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.