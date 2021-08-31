As a state law goes into effect Wednesday removing the license requirement to carry a handgun, local law enforcement officials said Monday their departments will continue to respond to criminal activity as normal and expect minimal changes.
House Bill 1927, which was authored by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and takes away the need for Texans (ages 21 and up) to get a license to carry handguns except for those not allowed to carry a firearm based on state or federal law.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said he doesn’t expect any major changes as a result of this law.
“We’re still going to respond to calls and enforce the laws that are on the books as we always have,” he said. “It’s going to be something new, but I don’t think we’ll see a lot of an impact.”
Under this law, background checks will still be required for those purchasing a firearm. Those who are prohibited from having a handgun, such as convicted felons or those convicted of certain assault offenses, are still not allowed to have the gun, Schaefer said earlier this year.
Handguns will still be prohibited in places, such as schools, that currently do not allow them. Business owners and private property owners will still have the choice to exclude handguns on their property, Schaefer said.
Erbaugh explained the law for the most part essentially removes the training requirement associated with getting a license to carry.
“It’s always a good thing to have that training and learn more about your firearm before just putting it on or carrying it so we don’t risk injury,” Erbaugh said. “They don’t have to get it. The training is gone so that’s really the only thing that it does.”
He also noted federal background checks will still be in place before someone buys a firearm.
Before HB 1927, Texans were required to have a license to carry handguns openly or concealed.
The Texas Tribune said license applicants had to submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. A license is not required to openly carry a rifle in public in Texas.
In 2016, open carry became law in Texas, which eliminated the requirement for licensed gun owners to conceal their gun and allowed a licensed person to wear the gun in a holster visible to others.
“I can’t speak to what might be, but there’s nothing to indicate that (the law) would cause (crime) to go either way,” Erbaugh said. “Just like there was no way to know what would happen when open carry went into effect. It ended up being very little when that happened.”
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who testified in front of lawmakers prior to HB 1927 becoming law in April, said he was 100% in favor of permitless carry. Smith said Smith County deputies have a 15-minute response time when traveling to rural parts of the county, and this bill would improve citizens’ ability to protect themselves.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said he doesn’t expect much of a negative difference once permitless carry becomes law.
He noted there were no issues once the open carry law passed in Texas.
“As a matter of fact, I’ve only seen a handful of people carrying in the open,” Christian said. “I think most people would rather carry concealed because they don’t want somebody out there knowing that they have a handgun on them. Most people are carrying to protect themselves or their families. It’s not about showmanship. It’s just about self-defense.”
He emphasized the importance of knowing how to safely operate a firearm for those seeking to use a handgun.
“I don’t think anyone should carry a handgun on their person without proper training,” he said. “If you are going to take advantage of this new handgun law, make sure that you seek out someone who can train you properly in the use of a firearm.”
Christian said those who seek to harm law enforcement or commit crimes were already carrying guns. He added not much will change but believes there could be a possible increase in people carrying handguns with them.