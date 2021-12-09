A man's foot was injured Thursday morning in Lindale after police say a driver struck his foot at the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 69.
Lindale Police Department Capt. Brent Chambers said the call about a pedestrian-vehicle wreck came in just before 10 a.m. He said a worker was mowing grass when the car was coming off I-20 and struck the man's foot.
The man was taken by ambulance for treatment, and police don't know if the driver knew they struck someone, Chambers said.
Chambers said Lindale police got a license plate of the vehicle, but they have not found the driver. The vehicle went toward Tyler, and the Tyler Police Department assisted in the search.
An investigation is needed to get both sides of the incident and determine if charges would be filed, Chambers said.