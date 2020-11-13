A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a pick-up truck while trying to cross the street in downtown Tyler Friday night.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the pick-up truck was moving north on Broadway Ave. toward Erwin Street and the driver had a green light at the intersection at about 9 p.m.
The pedestrian headed east toward the courthouse at the intersection trying to beat the truck across the street, according to witnesses.
The truck tried to brake, but the driver ended up hitting the man. EMS took the man, who was alert, talking and awake at the time to the hospital, Erbaugh said.