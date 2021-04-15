A pedestrian was killed earlier this month after he was struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville.
Bradley Thomas Price, 64, of Jacksonville, was walking south in the southbound traffic lane before 3:30 a.m. on April 13 in the 400 block of South Jackson Street when he was struck by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Jacksonville police.
Price was transported to the UT Health emergency room in Jacksonville and he was later flown to UT Health in Tyler. He died on April 14 from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Surveillance video from a nearby business showed Price was in the roadway when he was struck, police said. The driver of Jeep was driven by Randy McDaniel, of Jacksonville, who was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence of impairment and McDaniel will not be charged.