A Ben Wheeler woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County.
While walking on the road, Bailie Renee Phillips, 18, was hit by a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Eddie Reed Wood, 63, of Ben Wheeler, on Van Zandt County Road 4807 about half a mile from Edom, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Wood was traveling south on VZCR 4807 rounding a curve to the left when he struck Phillips who was walking on the road. Phillips was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.