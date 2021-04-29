A pedestrian from Indiana was killed Thursday morning while walking in the roadway on State Highway 155 in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-450, Mitchell Euwins, 37, of Longview, was traveling on SH-155 and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian, Stephan Ernest Nipper, 41, of Muncie, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary, according to DPS.
Euwins was not injured in the crash. The wreck remains under investigation, DPS said.