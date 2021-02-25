A woman is in stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing South Broadway Avenue in Tyler Wednesday night.
According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to a pedestrian accident at about 7:50 p.m. She was crossing South Broadway, not using a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on South Broadway.
She was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham, where she is in stable condition. No have been charges filed on anyone involved at this time, and the case remains under investigation, police said.