A 69-year-old man died Friday night in Jacksonville after a car struck him while he was crossing the street.
Thomas Reed, of Jacksonville, was trying to cross Jackson Street in the 1000 block of South Jackson from the east to the west when a northbound vehicle hit him.
Reed was taken to UT Health emergency room in Jacksonville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
The driver, Thomas Hickman, 26, of Jacksonville, immediately stopped along with many bystanders who provided aid and called for emergency services, police said.
Hickman was not injured, and no evidence showed impairment or excessive speed. No charges will be filed against Hickman, according to police.