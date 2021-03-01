A 64-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him while he was crossing the street Sunday night in Jacksonville.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a black or blue newer model Dodge Charger traveling south on Jackson Street strike a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Witnesses said the driver stopped for a short time but then fled north on Jackson Street.
Another driver found a Jacksonville police officer and reported the incident. The officer found the injured pedestrian, Regelio H. Martinez, of Jacksonville, in the road. When police and fire crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and it is missing a side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding this wreck or the Dodge Charger should contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved in this incident. People can remain anonymous and report information to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 903.586.STOP (7867).