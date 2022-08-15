Julie is a beautiful 2.5 year old, 56 lbs., German Shepherd mix. She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away and Julie was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is friendly and extremely smart and is quick to learn her routine. She is easy on the leash and She does well with other dogs. Julie has recently undergone FHO surgery on one of her hips due to hip dysplasia but has recovered wonderfully.
Brandy is a young Heeler mix around 3 years old. Brandy would like to have another dog in her home and will tend to open up with another furry companion. She is a little nervous so she would do best with older children. We are working on house breaking, but she is perfectly crate-trained! Brandy is a petite girl weighing only 29 lbs. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations. Brandy can be an escape artist so a privacy fence is a must.
Simon was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male- severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for some time and was spotted laying in a ditch. We believe Simon is a 75 lb. Mastiff mix with a birth date of 11/3/15. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. Even after having such a horrible start in life, this sweet boy is beyond loving. He is good with other dogs and would enjoy a home with a yard.
Ramsey a DSH mix around 5 years old, came to us after his owner had moved and was unable to take Ramsey with them. This sweet boy misses having a human to call his own. He strives to please and is comfortable in almost anywhere. Ramsey has been around other cats and we believe he would be just fine around dogs. He is current on his vetting and is litterbox trained. He is very friendly and has never met a stranger. He is also completely vetted and is ready for a new home where he can live indoors! Ramsey would make a perfect couch companion.
Maverick is a 6 month old kitten. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Maverick was left to defend himself after he was left at a job site inside of a box. Maverick is still very shy but he is coming out of his shell. He doesn't mind cats but is still wary of dogs. In time he will adjust to living in a multi-pet home. Maverick loves feather wands and is very food motivated.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.