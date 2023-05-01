Pinky is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. She has a white coat, and a bright pink nose! Pinky is very playful and loves receiving attention. She is great with other dogs that are willing to play with her. She would fit perfectly with a family that has time to play with her and give her the love we know she deserves.
Samson is a 5-year-old Spaniel Pointer mix. He has a white and liver coat. Samson was rescued from a terrible cruelty call. He is still a little shy, but he is very calm. He loves to walk, and he really loves Nylabones! Samson would be a great dog for anyone who loves walking the neighborhood and has a calm demeanor to match his own.
Justin is just shy of 2 years old and is a Black Mouth Cur Terrier mix. He has a black and tan coat. Justin is still a young dog, so he loves to play and get attention. He was brought into us as a stray, but he is ready for a home. Justin would do great in a family with older kids that will be able to run around with him and play after school.
Cleopatra is a 6-year-old Calico Domestic Short Hair. She was brought to us for help as a stray, and she’ll be happy to tell you all about it. Like her namesake she loves to be treated like a queen with head scratching and petting and a nice warm spot to nap during the day. Cleopatra would do great with someone who wants someone to talk to and be used as a heater.
Jethro is an 8-week-old Domestic Short Hair. He is a tiny little black kitten who is super friendly and is impossible not to love! His blue eyes will steal your heart at first glance and his motorboat boat purr is one of the most calming sounds you will ever hear. Jethro is looking for a home that has someone with a nice warm lap to lay in and a few toys to chase.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.