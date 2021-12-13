Barlow was abandoned as a newborn kitten and was bottle raised by an SPCA of East Texas foster family. Barlow loves people and has been around other animals! She is very go with the flow and doesn’t mind being the center of attention.
Teddy wandered up a property in rural East Texas. His finders were worried about his safety being that they typically see coyotes and other predators. He has a GREAT personality; friendly, playful, and adventurous! Teddy has been fully vetted and has an estimated birthdate of 5/1/21.
Benedict is a handsome boy who is looking for his forever family! He is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 9/4/21. We rescued him after he was picked up as a stray along with his mom. Benedict will need someone who can help him learn basic house manners. He is very friendly yet shy since he has not been around too many new people. Benedict will do well with an active family.
Mabel is a 5-year-old Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 7/28/16. She was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Mabel is very sweet and friendly but will need to eat separately. She is working on her house manners and has started getting the hang of her routine.
Max is a young 9 Lb. Chihuahua mix. He is a handsome little guy! He is very shy but once he gets to know you, he will be your little shadow. Max LOVES other small dogs and would do best in a home that already has one. He is working on house breaking but with time and consistency he will master this! He will be a great companion for his new human.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.