Cortana is a young Doberman Pinscher mix that will be a large breed adult. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is such a beautiful girl .She is working on all her puppy manners and will need an owner willing to continue working with her. Cortana will make an excellent companion for someone. She has been spayed, microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and is on heartworm and flea preventatives.
Gia is such a sweet girl; she's a big cuddler and loves to give kisses. She has great leash manners and walks on a great loose leash. She loves to play and loves chasing balls. Caution on playing as she can get mouthy and nippy. She's sensitive. She is very picky on who (human) she likes. Tends to not like guys, but with someone who gives her time to trust she will be just fine. Gia is a Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 6/4/22. She was dumped with her 10 puppies, left in a crate at a local business.
Toby was rescued in December as a stray roaming in Smith County. His rescuer/foster says this about him. "Toby is super friendly, playful, sweet, and very loyal. He will stay right with you and doesn't run off. He loves being around other people and dogs. He's very intelligent, learns things quickly, minds well and is eager to please. His tail never stops wagging, he is one happy dog. He's active and needs to be kept busy. Would be great with kids, other pets and with a busy family. Loves chew toys and bones. He's a very good boy and will make a great family pet”. Toby's estimated DOB is 12/29/2021 and he is full grown at 51 pounds.
Esme is a beautiful DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/29/21. Esme was abandoned at a trailer park after her owner moved. She acquired an eye injury while living on the streets. Her injury has been treated and has healed but left behind scar tissue (this is what makes her eye a little cloudy.) Esme is finally comfortable walking around her foster moms home and has started hanging out with people and their dogs too. Esme would do best as an only cat and with someone who will be patient with her. She will open up when she feels secure in her home. She has a deep need to feel secure first. She’s a lovely cat, short and stout with the cutest small feet. She loves being loved. She is always very sweet, just scared. She has not yet become a lap cat, but she really does want attention. She is treat motivated. She is a young cat and enjoys playing with toys and strings but is not highly active. She’s a beautiful, sweet and easy cat for someone.
Goose is a Domestic Short Hair Mix with an estimated birth date of 1/31/22. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He has a very shy personality and will need a quiet/patient home allowing him to come out of his shell. He is not a lap cat. He doesn't mind being around other cats. In time he will adjust to living in a multi-pet home. Even though Goose is very shy he loves playing with feather wands and is very food motivated.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.