Ava is one of seven pups that were found as strays in Gladewater, Texas in early October. The rescuers tried to locate the owners and "parents" of this litter but had no luck. The rescuers were committed to finding these abandoned sweet ones good homes so they converted a heated and cooled shop to a puppy palace. Although they have not been housebroken in the home, they are trained to a particular area in their puppy palace. With a consistent home schedule, they will learn quickly. We believe Ava is a Black Mouth Cur and possible heeler/hound mix with an estimated DOB of 06/08/2022. Her rescuers tell us the following: She’s a very sweet, smart, medium-tempered puppy. She loves attention and likes to play with her calmer sisters. She’s very observant and jumps up to try to figure out what’s going on when anything new is introduced. She’s the first to volunteer, jump in and get involved in new activities.
Toby was rescued in December as a stray roaming in Smith County. His rescuer/foster said this about him. "Toby is super friendly, playful, sweet, and very loyal. He will stay right with you and doesn't run off. He loves being around other people and dogs. He's very intelligent, learns things quickly, minds well and is eager to please. His tail never stops wagging, he is one happy dog. He's active and needs to be kept busy. Would be great with kids, other pets and with a busy family. Loves chew toys and bones. He's a very good boy and will make a great family pet" . Toby's estimated DOB is 12/29/2021 and he is full grown at 51 lbs.
Red Baron was with a family in the early years and left free to roam. When the "owners " were moving, he was going to be abandoned. A Good Samaritan took into his care. Red Baron is a 1.5 year old shepherd/possibly Mastiff mix. He is a big boy weighing about 72 lbs. He has been around children of all ages and did great. He has only been around smaller dogs and would need to meet with larger dogs. He is doing well on leash training and kennel training. He loves car rides and is learning to load up.
Clara is about 4-5 years old and is a Domestic Short Hair mix. She has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and is ready for her forever home! Clara was brought into our rescue after she was abandoned, left in a crate at a business in Tyler. She was extremely malnourished and was covered in fleas. We are happy to help find Clara a better home because obviously she was not being cared for properly. Clara is sweet and loves human attention. She would do well in a multi-pet home but will need time to adjust.
Gracie is a 3 year old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.