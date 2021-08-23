Chia is a Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 7/1/2021. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. She loves to be petted and enjoys the company of other cats and people! She is warming up to friendly dogs. She has been spayed, litterbox trained, and is current on all vaccines.
Augustus is a young DSH mix with a birth date of 5/28/21. He is litterbox trained, animal friendly, and is your typical playful kitten! We are looking for an indoor home for Augustus!
Casey is a beautiful 2-year-old Tortie mix. She has a very friendly personality and has been around other animals and young kids. She is FIV positive and will need to be the only cat in her home or with other FIV + cats. She is going to live a long healthy life as an indoor cat!
Archie is an 87 lb., American Staffordshire Terrier Mix with a birth date of 10/22/18. He would love a home with a big yard to run around but he isn't what we would consider a high energy dog. Archie already knows several basic commands and is completely house broken. He loves toys and will keep himself entertained throughout the day. Tennis balls are his favorite! He is GREAT around other dogs and animals thanks to being properly socialized at a young age. If someone is looking for a large companion dog Archie would be the perfect fit!
Melanie is a 48 lb. Catahoula mix and is about 1.5-years-old. If someone is looking for the PERFECT DOG Melanie is just that! She is house and crate trained, although she doesn't need to be crated when left alone. She is well mannered around cats, dogs, and children. Melanie is a gentle companion dog, and she LOVES people. She really isn't high energy but enjoys a nice walk around the block every day. Melanie is beautiful and it matches her great personality.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.