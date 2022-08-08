Wimberley is an adorable Terrier mix who was found roaming a park in East Texas. This precious little guy is on the road to recovery after he was abandoned. This boy is too sweet and so lovable. His foster family has this to say "He is still doing so great in our home. Gets along great with my young son and the other dogs, sleeps and hangs out in his crate with no issues, and is potty trained. He’s even doing great on the leash! We love having him. He’s a handsome one."
Lucy is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of April 27. She is current on vetting and will be spayed when age appropriate. She doesn’t mind getting pets, laying on your lap, or getting attention. She sure has come a long way since being rescued from off the streets. She is still very shy but is coming around. She likes to lay in bed with her foster family. Lucy has a brother named Dusty that she loves. We are looking for an indoor home that can provide Lucy with lots of TLC.
Lil Bobby is searching for a family to love. This adorable pup is a Hound mix and we have estimated his date of birth to be Feb. 2. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on all his vaccinations. Lil Bobby is perfectly mannered around other animals and children. He suffered from a broken leg when he was rescued and was known as the puppy with the little blue cast. Once his leg had healed, we saw a much happier little guy who just wanted to explore everything. Lil Bobby has a mellow and extremely friendly personality.
Atticus is a young Hound mix with an estimated birth date of Dec. 26, 2021. He was picked up by a Good Samaritan. Atticus had to have one of his back legs amputated due to an accident. He popped back up after surgery and carried on with life! Despite having only three legs, he has no limitations and can run very well. He has such a happy-go-lucky look at life and loves everyone. He is just so hard not to love. Atticus is the perfect example of how resilient dogs are.
Cherry Blossom was rescued by a good Samaritan who found her on the streets. Her kittens are old enough to find homes of their own and now we are looking for Cherry's forever family. Cherry has an estimated birth date of 3/15/20. This sweet girl is well-mannered around other animals. She is totally a people cat and loves the attention of all kinds from her humans. Cherry Blossom will be spayed soon and will be ready for her forever family.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.