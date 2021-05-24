Abbott is an adorable DSH mix with an estimated birth date of March 30 this year. He came to our rescue after he was left inside a plastic container with his sibling Costello. Abbot was in poor condition upon arrival. His eyes were matted shut, covered head-to-toes in fleas, and needed medical attention. Since being dumped, he has started to relax and is working on trusting people. All Abbott will need is a cat savvy family to show him love. He will be a wonderful house cat for anyone willing to show him daily TLC.
Costello as we call him is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of March 30 this year. He came to our rescue after he was found inside a plastic container with his sibling Costello. Costello was in poor condition upon arrival. His eyes were matted shut, he was covered head-to-toes in fleas, and was in need of medical attention. Since being dumped, he has started to relax and is working on just being a kitten. We like to call him Mr. Personality most of the time because all he wants to do is explore, play, and socialize. We would like for him to go to a cat savvy home so he can continue to be worked with. He is going to make a wonderful house cat for anyone willing to show him daily TLC.
Mindie was bottle raised by an SPCA of East Texas foster family and has been a true fighter from the start. We almost lost her at a very young age but thankfully she made it! She is a Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of April 1 this year. Mindie has a goofy personality and a mind of her own. She enjoys playing in the backyard and has just discovered toys! Her favorite thing to do is run around chasing after her sisters. Mindie would do great in a multi-pet home since she is already used to being around dogs and cats. She will need someone with enough time to work on basic training and continue to properly socialize. We love this sweet girl and are searching for a loving home!
Stevie is a 2 year old Australian Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of March 3, 2019. She has been completely vetted and is home ready! She will take a few days to settle into her new home but seems to be house broken. She is a project dog in a sense that she has always lived free to go and do what she wants. She is learning what toys and play means. She is as smart as a whip and very food motivated so training her would be a breeze. Stevie only issue is that she does not like to be crated and will need a little work on crate training. She can climb over a chain link fence so a home with at least a 6 ft wooden privacy fence is a must. She will need a proper introduction to other dogs she would enjoy being the only pet in her home. She seems to be a little wary of other dogs. Stevie would do best in a home with someone who is home most of the time. She has some anxiety that we are working through and would do best with someone who is home most of the day.
Tucker is a gorgeous black Lab who is almost 2 years old and weighs 56 lbs. Unfortunately, his owners were moving and were unable to take Tucker with them. He is fully vetted but is being treated for heartworms since he was not kept on prevention by his previous owner. Tucker such a good boy. He is very friendly with other dogs, cats, people, and kids. He has a fantastic personality, very sweet and just wants attention. He has not been in a home for some time now and will need to be kept on a routine to help with house breaking. He is just a cuddle bug for anyone who is willing to let him.
To adopt one of these animals, visit spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.