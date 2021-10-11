Bolt is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. She has a shy personality but really comes around if there is food involved. Bolt does like to purr which will be heard by someone who is patient enough to allow her to settle. She is looking for an indoor home and will be completely vetted when age appropriate!
Cashmere is a young Domestic Short Hair Mix with an estimated birth date of 7/9/21. Cashmere is individually warming up to people but it’s all on her timeline. She will let you pet her but is still cautious. When her brothers are getting pet, she will join right in demanding her fair share. She absolutely loves to play with and chase little fluffy balls. Cashmere will be fully vetted when age appropriate and is looking for an indoor home.
Oasis is a DSH mix that was found as a stray in East Texas. He has an estimated birth date of 3/30/21. It has taken him a long time to adjust in a loving foster home for him to realize that his life as a street kitten is over. He is doing so much better with lots of TLC and has realized that people are not so scary! He will still need a quiet home or one that allows him to come around on his own terms. He snuggles and loves to play and is great with dogs and cats.
Oliver is a Labrador/Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 4/7/21. He is very smart and already knows basic commands like "sit" and "shake” and is very treat motivated. He is kennel trained and completely house broken. He will need a doggy companion buddy in his new home, or he tends to bark when left alone. Oliver sleeps in his kennel at night but will gladly sleep in bed with you! He will need 1-2 weeks to adjust to a new routine but will not disappoint anyone that give him a chance. He is very friendly but extremely active and mouthy right now. He would do best in a home with older children. He loves going for walks, outings, and playing with toys, especially soccer balls. If you are interested in adopting Oliver, you must be an active household and have dog experience.
Booker is a 4-year-old, 68 lb. Pyrenees mix who spent his entire life tethered to a tree at his home. Luckily, a good Samaritan took him in to give him a better life. He has started working on inside manners and already knows "sit.” He is dog friendly and is tolerant of cats. We call him our sweet loving country boy because he likes to be outside when the weather is nice. Booker would enjoy a home with kids because he loves to play. He is a gentle and loyal companion and will be an amazing family dog.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.