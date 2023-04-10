Cara is a beautiful cross between a Rottweiler and Labrador Retriever. She loves to play with toys and people who will throw them. She is energetic but will settle down a lot more in a home environment. She is friendly with all the staff and dog walkers. She would be great as a solo dog in the home or with a calm male dog. Cara prefers to be the queen female of the household.
Sean Connery is a Domestic Long Hair with a luscious coat of tabby and white. After 11 weeks with us, this 9-month-old is ready to find his forever home. Sean is looking for a nice place where he can look out the window and lay out, once he is comfortable. Make him the spy who loves you.
Willard was brought to us with a broken leg after living in neglect and never wants to live that way again. Willard is now more than ready to play and catch up on all the fun he's missed. He is a very chic pup with a smooth, brown coat. He is a Black Mouth Cur crossbreed and is ready to go to his forever home.
Eastwood was brought to us at a very young age and is now 10 months of age. He is a DSH mix. He is FeLV positive and will need to be a solitary cat or move into a home with other FeLV cats. Eastwood could be your "Million Dollar Baby". All he is waiting for is a "Grand Torino" to take him home.
Mariah is an American Staffordshire Terrier and is ready to take home. She is 2 years and 3 months old with an elegant brown and white coat. She has been looking for a home since she came to us a year ago. Mariah is a very independent dog, but she loves her people and affection.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.