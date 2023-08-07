Bridgette is a beautiful five year old Boxer. We estimated her birth date to be 2/15/18. Bridgette unfortunately had an aggressive form of cancer, a mast cell tumor on her ear. We have since had surgery to remove the tumor but it is common for the cancer to have already spread. Bridgette needs a home where she can be the only pet. Absolutely no cats or small animals. Bridgette loves all people and is a very sweet girl. She has great leash manners and knows sit. She is house broken. She has low-medium energy. She’ll need to get out daily for some exercise, but also loves to lounge around. She will need a home with a 6 ft privacy fence, she can climb chain-link. She has been spayed and is fully vaccinated. Bridgette is considered a hospice dog and needs a forever home where she can live out her days, weeks, years in the comfort of a home.
Jonathan is a young white lab mix with a birth date of 03/24/23. He and three siblings were found as strays in Smith County. Jonathan has a very sweet nature and will be a fantastic family companion. He will be a large breed adult so a nice back yard or a family that loves to walk/exercise daily would be ideal. Jonathan will need additional work on housebreaking but he is such a pleaser that with structure he will master this in no time. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Latte is a beautiful 36 lb. Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 5/1/22. She is shy with new people but will come to your feet and roll over for a big belly rub. She will be a total Velcro dog once she feels comfortable in her home. Latte is definitely a big time cuddle bug. She loves lounging by the pool in her foster home and would enjoy room to run and play. Latte sleeps all night in her crate and is doing well with house breaking. She has only had positive interactions with other animals making her a great addition to a home with other pets.
Baloo is a unique tailless DSH and has an estimated birth date of 5/28/23 and is ready for his furr-ever family. With his silly swagger, handsome black coat and invisible tail, he resembles the character from the Jungle Book. Baloo is the smallest member of his family, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He enjoys the companionship of his siblings, other cats and people. Baloo is learning to enjoy solid food and to use his litter box. Quirky Baloo is ready for his next adventure with you.
Catrick Swayze is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/22/23. He has already been neutered, vaccinated, and is current on vaccines. Catrick was rescued by Good Samaritans after being found in an attic. They kept him safe for a few days until an SPCA foster home could be found. Catrick loves both dogs and cats and is very affectionate with people. He is litterbox trained. Catrick Swayze can’t wait to meet his forever family.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.