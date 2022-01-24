Pete is a 56 lbs. Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/18/17. Pete would do well in a home as the only pet and will need a completely fenced in backyard to run around and play. He is housebroken, and crate trained. Older children would be best. He has been in a foster home for over a year now and is well acquainted with being a family dog. He is a goofy boy ready to make himself comfortable in his new home.
Pepper (short for Pepperoncini) is a beautiful Catahoula mix with a date of birth of 12/30/2019. She is full of energy but loves to be lazy. She is crate trained and housebroken and is starting school but already has some pretty good manners. Pepper is a working breed and needs daily exercise which is the key to her happiness. She is great at fetch, but almost never remembers to bring the ball back with her. She would do best with older children, only because she is strong and playful and could knock a little one down on accident. Keep her supplied with Benebone wishbones and she will entertain herself. She gets along great with other dogs. Pepper is so affectionate and will be a truly great companion for anyone.
Leonardo is about 6 months old and is ready for a forever home! He looks more scared than he is and has come around very quickly in our care. He is litterbox trained and current on vaccines. He needs an indoor home and a family that will give him time to get acquainted with new people.
Buzz; laid back, friendly, and affectionate are just three words that we use to describe Buzz. He had to have reconstructive surgery on his face after he was found on the side of a road with serious injuries. It could be that he was tossed out of a moving car or had been in someone’s car engine and they were not aware. Regardless, this boy got the help he needed by a good Samaritan. Buzz is now in a loving foster home and is doing well! Buzz has been fully vetted and has an estimated birth date of 8/7/21. Buzz is the complete package and is ready for his forever home.
Casey has been with the SPCA of East Texas for a long time and is still searching for her forever home! She is a beautiful 2.5-year-old Tortie mix. Casey tested positive for FIV and although she will live a long and healthy life, she will need to be the only cat in her home or with other FIV+ cats. Casey is around dogs, cats, and kids. She would do best with older children. She is litter box trained and has been fully vetted. Casey has the BEST personality and would love to have a home of her very own.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.