Binky is a 2-year-old, 5-pound Chihuahua mix that was surrendered to Tyler Animal Control by her owner. We decided to take this tiny girl into our care because she was high antigen positive for heartworms. She will be going through treatment with us. We are working on house and crate training. Binky seems to want to be a lap dog and would like all the attention on her. She would do well in a home with other dogs but would also enjoy being the only dog in her home.
Angus is a Golden Retriever/Beagle mix with an estimated birth date of 1/15/16. He is medium in size and only weighs about 35 lbs. Angus will need to be in a home without kids or older with kids that know boundaries. No cats (he does tend to chase but not hurt), and would do perfectly fine as an only dog. He is crate trained and house broken and enjoys going on walks. He will require a fully fenced in yard with at least a 6 foot privacy fence. Angus is a cuddle bug and prefers the company of men over women. We are looking for a family to adopt Angus to be his final home.
Nikita is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair mix that was rescued as a stray in Flint. She was living a life on the streets and had already had several litters of kittens. Nikita was around a large dog on the same property and an abundance of cats. She would adjust in a multi pet home. Nikita is not a cat that likes to be held but rather petted. She has come a long way and will need a committed family willing to give her time.
Weasley is the biggest of the litter and is a sweetheart with lots of love. He has never been outside and needs to go to home where he can remain indoors. He loves to be near his people and has grown up around a dog and other cats. He loves to play and ride on the roomba. Weasley is quite laid back and just wants love and cuddles. This handsome fellow was found and rescued by a family along with 4 others. Weasley is a domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/11/20.
Wade is a domestic short hair mix with an estimate birth date of 4/21/20. He is in a foster home getting lots of socializing with other cats, dogs, and people. Wade has come from being a shy and scared little guy. He is now loving and in search of human love. He has been fully vetted and is more than ready to settle down in a forever home.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.