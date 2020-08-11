Dilsey is a petite domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 9/17/19. She was found along with her litter of kittens by the SPCA of East Texas. Dilsey is a young mom with a wonderful personality. She is shy around dogs but seems to do well with other cats. She is simple and does not require much. Dilsey would make a lovey companion kitty for that one special family.
Bandit is a 1-year old Manx mix. He does well with children and other cats. If you are looking for a lover of a cat, Bandit is just that. He is a talker and sometimes love nips. He is past the kitten stage and would make a great companion cat for someone. He really enjoys human interaction and has a purr box that goes none stop.
Tulip is a beautiful 1 year old Shepherd mix that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. She weighs roughly 40 pounds and is fully grown. Tulip is slow to show off her sweet personality to new people because she is too scared. Once acquainted with you, she will open up and trust. Tulip is being given a second chance at a new life. She has been fully vetted and is ready for a home.
Rosalie is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix that weighs about 40 pounds. This mom of 4 was rescued at a Tyler plant farm after being shot at. Unfortunately, she did have to have one leg amputated because of an old injury. Rosalie does great with other dogs big or small. She is one of the sweetest, go with the flow kind of gal. She is fully vetted and would love to have a home to recover in after her surgery.
Rose is a Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 4/27/20. Unfortunately, Rose has a congenital birth defect that caused one of her vertebrae to only partially form. She will likely get worse as she grows and will need to be fitted for a proper wheelchair to use when she gets tired. She can stand and walk for short periods of time. She is a fun-loving-playful pup who does not let her medical issues slow her down. Rose is one puppy you will want to meet if you are considering adopting a special needs dog.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.