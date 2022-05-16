Van Gogh is the epitome of a rescue dog. We estimate him to be about 9 years old and he weighs about 51 lbs. Van Gogh is very friendly toward people. He wants nothing more than to be with his person. He enjoys spending time outside basking in the sun. Van Gogh needs to be properly introduced to other dogs. He has wounds covering his body telling a story that we all would rather not hear. He has lived his life neglected and lost. We are noticing he doesn't have the best hearing and has some joint pain. We are making it our mission to find this older boy a home where he can be loved and live out his life.
Betty White is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who had been spotted roaming the streets of East Texas for some time. We spent weeks trying to capture her after seeing her dodging cars in high traffic areas. Betty is now being treated for heartworms and has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. She is leery of people and will need a dog-savvy owner to work with her. She loves snacks and being brushed. Betty White weighs 47 lbs. Due to her history of escaping, we will only review applications that have 6 ft. or higher privacy fencing. Betty White is a work in progress but we are excited to help her find a loving home.
Spike is a DSH Mix with a birth date of 5/15/2014. He has lived his entire life as an indoor-only cat and he has been front declawed. He is current on vaccines, microchipped, and has been neutered. Spike has a very friendly personality and greets people by chirping. Spike is ready for a loving home.
Tessa is just as beautiful as can be! She is almost 3 years old and is a DSH mix. Tessa has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. She has not been around dogs or cats but is great with children of all ages! She is acclimated to being inside only.
Phillips is still searching for his forever home. He is a well-mannered house cat. He has no problem being around dogs and gets along with other cats once acquainted. He was found with an injury to his tail which did require an amputation. Phillips has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. We estimate his birth date to be 4/9/21.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.