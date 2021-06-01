Aramis is a young Catahoula Leopard Dog with an estimated birth date of 2/9/21. He is going to be very large in size and will need an owner with plenty of room for him to run and play. Aramis is smart, laid-back, and extremely sweet. He would make a loyal friend for someone needing a companion. We are looking for a home that has a fenced in backyard for Aramis. Sadly, he was picked up with his brothers by Animal Control at a very young age and we want him to stay safe in his new home!
Wanda is available for adoption! She is a 1.5 year old Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 9/13/19. Wanda is slow to open up and will need a family that is very patient. Wanda weighs 14 lbs. and is very petite. She is working on house and crate training. We would love for her to find her forever home with someone who can work on basic manners and socializing.
Porthos is a young Catahoula Leopard Dog with an estimated birth date of 2/9/21. He is going to be very large in size and will need an owner with plenty of time and room for him to run and play. Porthos is smart, laid-back, and extremely sweet. He would make a loyal friend for someone in need of a companion. He has such a submissive personality and would do well with other animals in his new home. Anyone interested in Porthos will need to work on house and crate training. Please consider giving this love bug his forever home.
Annika is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/1/21. She was brought to our rescue after being found by a Good Samaritan. She is going to be spayed, microchipped, and completely vaccinated after 16 weeks of age. Annika is very people friendly and well socialized. She is already getting used to using a litterbox. We are looking for an indoor only home.
Brynna is just a beauty! She was born in our rescue on 3/19/21 by SPCA cat Lady. Brynna would do well in a multi-pet home because she has been around other cats and dogs. She will be spayed when age/weight appropriate and will be completely vaccinated when 16 weeks old. She must be an indoor only cat. Please fill out an adoption application on our website to become pre-approved to adopt! www.spcaeasttx.com
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.