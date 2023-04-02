Sebastian is a 6-year-old German Shepherd Dog. He has a handsome black and tan coat as well as a smile whenever you see him. He was found living in a dog colony in the wild but is so affectionate with people. As soon as he meets someone he is already expecting to be pet and scratched. Sebastian has heart worms right now, but we can help you with the medicine. We think he is a February baby, so he was born in the month of love, and it shows. Sebastian would be a great do for a family who likes to go on walks or has the land to roam.
Misty is a 3-year-old Sheperd mix. She has a beautiful black and brown coat made of smooth short fur. She has been with us for a little over a year now and she is ready to find her forever home. Misty was found as a stray with 6 other puppies. She has already been microchipped, spayed, and received all her shots. Misty is a great dog to have if you have children and enjoys the company of another dog.
Hadley is a little over four and a half years old, but she still has the spunk. Hadley is a red and white coated Rhodesian Ridgeback that came to us covered in bugs and needing help. Since she has come into our care, she has received all of her shots, been cleaned up, and spayed. She is still dealing with Heartworm, but the clinic can help you with that. She is a very independent dog that is low energy but enjoys walks and playing with other like-minded dogs.
Twitch is a 5-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat. His coat is a smooth tabby and white and he has Handsome Green eyes. Twitch has been neutered, given his shots, and microchipped, and he is ready to be in a new home. Twitch loves to be pet and will tell you all about his day as he sits with you. He would be the perfect cat for someone who needs the company of having someone around the house to talk to and listen back.
Yeller is an almost 5-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat. She has a smooth orange and white coat that really shows off her 10lbs well. Yeller was surrendered to us after her owner died about 2 years ago. If you want her to really love you she loves a good brushing with a great view from the window so she can watch the world. She is good at ignoring small dogs that she might share a home with. She is already microchipped, spayed, and has been given her shots, so she is ready to go home with you.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.