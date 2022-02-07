Samson is a Spaniel/Pointer Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/28/2018. He weighs 55 lbs. and has been fully vetted. Samson was rescued from an overcrowding situation. Unfortunately, he never received proper one-on-one socializing and has a fear of almost everything. Our volunteers are working with him on leash walking and helping him build his confidence. He is very sweet, loves toys, and is good around other dogs. Sadly, you will not see this side of him without giving him time to adjust in a new place.
Skye is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix! She weighs 35 lbs. and has an estimated birth date of 11/13/18. We pulled Skye and her 9 puppies from our local shelter after they were picked up as strays. She is very friendly, loves to play fetch, and spending time with her humans. Skye would love a family because she is a great companion dog.
Bailey is a beautiful 3-year-old Plott Hound mix. She was found as a stray in East Texas. Bailey has only been with us for a short time but is very friendly and has such a mellow personality. She is great with other dogs, and we believe she would do well with cats. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed soon.
Gracie is a 2 year old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
Maddie is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 7/1/2021. Maddie was found roaming the streets of East Texas when she was picked up as a stray. She is very friendly and would do well in a home with other animals if given enough time to adjust. She will be fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and is ready for a home now.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.