Lolly came from an overcrowding situation where some 30 dogs were living outside. She is a large breed, gentle girl that we believe is a Lab mix. We estimate she is approximately three years of age. Her DOB is 11/30/2019 Her foster family said she is a fabulous house guest. Lolly is housebroken, crate trained and will entertain herself with Kong toys, and nylabones. She loves her daily walks with her fur foster friend named Cami. Lolly will be great with an active family or adults. She's very curious and affectionate and loves her people, often following them from room to room. She is continuing to work on house manners and basic commands and is a super quick learner.
Joy was rescued by a senior lady in Smith County during the severe cold weather. Her foster says she is an absolute delight, loves playing, loves snuggles, loves other dogs, and is so happy to greet new people. She sleeps all night in her crate and has no accidents. She is gentle and will calm after she gets her initial puppy wiggles and excitement. Found as stray, she does resource guard her food which we the foster is working on at this time so we would not recommend small children in the home.
Butter is a gentle giant. He is a 75 lb, almost 2-year-old, Great Pyrenees/ Golden Retriever mix. He was found as a stray by our friends at The Pegasus Project. Butter is very friendly and easy going. A huge plus is that he is well mannered around both cats and dogs. Most of the time he wants to cuddle up on his bed with the cats! Butter is 99% house broken but he will need to be kept on a routine in his new home. Unfortunately, he has an old injury to one of his back legs that will require surgery. We have spoken to several different vets and will do whatever surgery is needed to help give him the best quality of life. We are requiring that he goes to a home with a fenced in yard.
Milos is a young Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/22. He is very well socialized around both dogs and cats. Milos will be neutered when age appropriate and has been microchipped and is current on vaccines. Please apply to adopt Milos if you can provide him with a safe, loving, indoor home.
Newby is a 2-year-old DSH mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. Newby wants nothing more than to lounge around the house. He will choose his favorite spot right in the center of attention. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He recently received a dental thanks to the Staff at our SNIPPET Clinic. Now that he is off the streets, we are looking for an indoor home for Newby. He is patiently waiting to meet his new family.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.