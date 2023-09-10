Brynn is a young Cane Corso Mastiff pup with a birth date of 6/6/23. A little shy and unsure after spending most of her life unwanted and uncared for, she quickly warms up with a little love and affection. She is going to be a large pup and will need room to run and play.
Ginger is a Terrier mix. This precious pooch was luckily found by a good Samaritan in the same neighborhood she was left in and then was brought to us to find a forever home. Ginger is a people pleaser who is upbeat and promises to make the perfect coffee, park, or lunch date. At almost a year old, she is very versatile and well-mannered. She enjoys playing and going on walks. She is almost completely house trained, and crate trained. She enjoys being inside most of the time but also likes playing outside when the weather is nice. She gets along with cats and loves other dogs. She really doesn’t have any dislikes. We know she would love to have a home with kids and minds well.
Harvey is a 1-year-old, 60 lb. Border Collie mix and is true to his breed. He is loyal, smart, and handsome, just a few words we use to describe him. He has already mastered a few basic commands, walks perfectly on leash, and is house trained. He is a very sweet boy who wants to please. He also wants to play but is not too overly energetic. Harvey can entertain, either by making you laugh or by playing with his toys. He would love a couple kids to run around and play with. Harvey is seeking his human soul mate.
Baxter is a bouncy little kitten that reminds you of an orange creamsicle. He’s a lively young tyke who looks so cute when he knowingly gets into mischief and looks at you with innocent eyes. He gets along with felines of all ages and size and has been exposed to dogs with no problem. He’s very lively and enjoys playing with anything and everything. He would do well in a home with children as he enjoys being entertained. Yet, he also is quite comfortable being left on his own during the day. Is Baxter the companion for your household? Baxter has an estimated birth date of 6/7/23 and he is current on vaccines.
Bette was brought to our rescue after she was found by a good Samaritan who took care of her until she could find a rescue to help. We took Bette in in June 2023 and it was soon discovered that she had ringworm and would require a lengthy treatment regimen while in our care. This strong-willed, young kitten was determined to get better. In the process, she definitely buttered up to everyone. Since she was quarantined for so long she is now learning to be the best kitty she can be. She is shy but will open up in the right home. Bette has an estimated birth date of 3/31/2023. She has been fully vetted and is ready for her forever home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.