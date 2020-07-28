Ginger is a Jack Russell terrier mix with an estimate birth date of 5/19/12. She weighs about 21 lbs. and is just the perfect size for most homes. She does well with other dogs but has not been around cats and no small children. Ginger is house and kennel trained. She is currently going through heartworm treatment. Ginger needs a laid-back home, one where she can be the queen of her castle.
Bosley was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by his owner. He is only 6 years old and has been moved around from home to home. He is a beautiful Boxer mix who would like to finally find a family of his own. Bosley is sometimes shy and relatively calm. He does want human interaction and will just follow you around. Bosley is big but does reasonably well on a leash. He is completely vetted and is ready for adoption.
Caroline is a shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 2/4/20. She was picked up in poor conditions from a property in East Texas where several dogs were living but not being interacted with. She is now having to learn house manners after having lived a life outside. She always finds comfort in her crate and with people who she learns to trust. Caroline gets along with other dogs and seems to perk up when she sees one. We are looking for a loving family that understands where she has come from.
Meg is a domestic short hair mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is litter box trained, current on vaccinations, and has been spayed. We estimate her to have a birth date of 4/3/20. She has a sweet personality and is a lover to all. Meg has been around other cats but has not been around dogs. With a slow introduction we believe that she would do fine with dogs.
Matt is a domestic short hair mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is litter box trained, current on vaccinations, and has been neutered. We estimate his birth date to be 4/3/20. This sweet boy loves people even though he acts shy at first. He has been around other cats but has not been around dogs but with a slow introduction we believe that he would do fine.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.