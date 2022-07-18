Tinsel is a Shepherd mix. Tinsel knows basic commands and is completely house-broken. She is calm and well-mannered. She is also kid, cat, and dog friendly. She enjoys being outside with her people and walks very well on her leash. Tinsel can be trusted to be left alone inside while you are gone. She does have severe allergies and will require daily medication. She had such a bad skin infection when she came back to us that we believe not all her hair will grow back. Either way Tinsel is an amazing girl that will make a great addition to any family home.
Atticus is a young Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/26/21. He was picked up by a Good Samaritan. Atticus had to have one of his back legs amputated due to an accident. He popped back up after surgery and carried on with life! Despite having only three legs, he has no limitations and can run very well. He has such a happy-go-lucky look at life and loves everyone. He is just so hard not to love. Atticus is the perfect example of how resilient dogs are.
Van Gogh is estimated to be about 9 years old and he weighs about 51 lbs. Van Gogh is very friendly toward people. He wants nothing more than to be with his person. He enjoys spending time outside basking in the sun. He has scars covering his body telling a story that we all rather not hear. He has lived his life neglected and lost. We are noticing he doesn't have the best hearing and also has some joint pain. We are making it our mission to find this older boy a home where he can be loved and live out his life.
Twinkles is a 9.5-year-old cat who is looking for a quiet home to lounge around in! He has been front declawed and will need to be kept completely indoors. Twinkles was fortunate enough to have a loving owner for most of his life until his owner's passing. Twinkles would do best in a home without young children. He is used to being around other cats but has not been around dogs
Smudge is a young female cat that was found as a stray in East Texas. She was lucky enough to be found by a good Samaritan right before the cold weather hit. Smudge is getting used to other animals and will be spayed soon. She is very people friendly and uses a litterbox.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.