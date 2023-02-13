Hermione likes to follow her favorite people around and will wrap herself around your legs. Eventually she will let you pick her up and give her head kisses. She is just very big about trust and can be very loveable when given time to adjust to her surroundings and her new caregivers. She is not a lap cat per say but will come to you when she wants to be pet and for attention. She loves feather wands and if someone takes the time to play with her, you will see her true personality. She does have the potential to get along with other animals if introduced properly and they don't get too into her space. She likes doing things her own way but she is a sweet girl. Hermione has an estimated birth date of 3/4/20 and she is ready to go to her forever home.
Bambi is a beautiful 2.5-year-old DMH mix. She loves to be pet and held and is a very tolerant and affectionate cat! She gets along with both dogs and cats. Of course, it will take her a few days to get used to a new animal, but she will adjust quickly. Bambi has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. She will need an indoor home.
Gracie is a 3-year-old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be pet. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
Trixie was surrendered to the SPCA after her owner passed away. She is an almost 11-year-old Ridgeback mix. Trixie loves toys and going out for walks. She is potty trained and has never shown aggression towards other animals. Our vet removed several masses from her back, so her hair is growing back in. She will have to be kept on a special diet to help with her skin issues. She is affectionate, loyal, and gets along with other dogs. Trixie has been spayed and is fully vaccinated.
Simon was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male- severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for some time and was spotted lying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. He is now in the care of the SPCA of East Texas and we are looking for his forever home. Simon is roughly 93 lbs and is a 7-year-old Mastiff mix. We estimate his birth date to be 11/3/15. X-rays taken of his back showed that he had apparently been shot at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. Even after having such a horrible start in life, this sweet boy is beyond loving. Simon is the perfect boy. He is completely house broken. He is well mannered around other dogs and enjoys spending time with people. Someone who had a fenced in backyard would be perfect for Simon because he enjoys lounging in the sun when the weather is nice. Simon has waited far too long for his forever home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.