Mona is a precious Labrador mix with a birth date of 12/16/22. She is working on all her puppy manners and is one smart puppy! Mona has been spayed and is current on her vaccines for her age. She is a lovie and will bring tons of love to her new family. Mona would love a home with a fenced in yard for her to safely run and play. We just know she is going to be someone’s best friend.
Skinny Cow has an estimated birth date of 12/5/22 and she is a Labrador mix. She will most likely be medium to large in size when fully grown. Skinny Cow will make an excellent companion for outdoor activities and will bond to whomever! She is an extremely sweet pup and deserves the best home.
Lady is just as elegant as her name! She is a beautiful 52 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/17. She is the perfect age for anyone looking for a mature adult. She was in rough shape when we first rescued her but quickly turned into a model of a dog. She has a very laid-back personality and enjoys going for walks with our volunteers.
Milena is a 3-year-old DSH mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after she was found by a good Samaritan. Just in the short time she has been with us we can tell she is a sweetheart! Her favorite thing to play with is the house scratcher that is in her room. She is such a loveable cat and adjusts very quickly to her surroundings. She gets along with other animals so well; nothing seems to phase her. We are only looking for an indoor home for Milena.
Forest is a shy yet friendly kitten who was rescued by a good Samaritan. He is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8/18/22. Forest will need a few days to feel comfortable in his new home but should open right up in the right environment. He just needs love and patience. Forest is litterbox trained and current on vetting.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.