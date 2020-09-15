Caroline is a shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 2/4/20. She was picked up in poor conditions from a property in East Texas where several dogs were living but not being interacted with. She had to learn house manners after having lived a life outside, finds comfort in her crate and with people who she learned to trust. One can tell she wants to play but just so scared of doing something new. Caroline gets along with other dogs and seems to perk up when she sees one. We do not know how she is around cats. She will grow even more relaxed with everyone who shows her kindness. She is looking for a loving family that understands where she has come from and that she will need time to trust.
Pippi Rainbow needs a loving family. She is a black mouth cur mix with an estimated birth date of 7/8/20. Pippi has a submissive personality and is extremely sweet with a little bit of shyness. She would do best in a home with calm children that she could grow with and not be scared. Pippi will grow to be large and will need a home with a fenced in yard. We do not know what Pippi’s story was prior to her being rescued but we know that she is going to get a happy and loving family.
David is a 3-month-old domestic short hair mix. Unfortunately, David was brought to our rescue after being hit by a car. He had severe injuries to both his tail and back leg that required amputation. David is sweet and friendly to everyone. He even plays well with others. This little guy knows he is lucky to be alive and is just living his best life now.
Kris is a young female domestic medium hair mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is litter box trained and is current on vaccinations. She has a shy personality but will quickly come out of her shell with the right person. Kris has been around other cats but has not been around dogs. With a slow introduction we believe that she would do fine with dogs. Kris has been spayed and is ready to find her family.
Lucy is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 3/10/20. Lucy, like so many others, was picked up as a stray in East Texas. Lucy was very shy and frightened in the beginning, but because we had a foster family step up to show her tender love and care she is now able to be held and loved on. Lucy is litter box trained and current on all vetting. She would do great in a home with other pets and older children.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.