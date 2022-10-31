Blu was adopted in June 2016. He was returned by no fault of his own. His owner moved to a retirement center and said they did not have a yard big enough and it was not fair. He is an Australian Shepherd mix and weighs about 80lbs. Blu is sad and confused as expected having been with his owner for almost 7 years. He is a very good boy, he is an inside / outside dog he has had access to a doggie door all day. He knows commands like high five, shake, stay, leave it, out of the kitchen and listens very well. Loves his treats and his "Greenie". He has had furry friends including a cat so he is good with cats. He is fully vetted now and is on an exercise /weight management plan to get him healthier.
Curtis is a 1.5 year old black lab mix with gorgeous brown eyes. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in Smith County. He is doing great on his leash training and loves being with people. Curtis will require a privacy fence as he likes to explore the outdoors. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Heidi is a 10 week old girl approximately 12 lbs. She is a beautiful brownish golden pup with expressive eyes. Heidi is a little shy at first but warm up quickly with yummy treats and positive coaching. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, Her estimated DOB is 08/02/2022 and based on photos of mom we believe is a Lab/Aussie mix will be at least 50 lbs. Heidi will make a great family companion and can teach you a few things about training a puppy.
Coraline is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8/18/22. Coraline was born from a stray that a good Samaritan took into her home. She is shy right now and will need a cat savvy owner to show her love and patience. We will learn more about her personality once settles into her foster home while she waits for her forever family.
Maple is a petite DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8.18.22. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by a good Samaritan after her owner was moved to assisted living. Maple is current on vaccines, microchipped, and will be spayed when age/weight appropriate. Maple is very friendly yet still shy. She needs someone to show her patience and she will surely blossom. We are looking for an indoor home for this precious kitty.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.