Tobias is a small 10 lb. Rat Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 3/21/21. He was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Tobias is working on house and crate training. He has a shy personality but will open up to you quickly.
Tuna is the sweetest little furry friend! She is a 22 lbs., 2 year old Terrier mix. She is crate trained, walks on a leash, and loves to ride in the car. She is almost house broken but will need a home that can give her more structure. She is very smart. She has had all her shots and has already been spayed. Unfortunately, she is heartworm positive which we will be treating. Tuna is a good little girl! She needs someone who can take her out for walks or throw the ball for her, she is a high energy breed. Tuna came from a very tragic situation in northern smith county where we are continuing to help more homeless dogs. We are still helping Tuna come out of her shell, but she is quite comfortable sitting on the couch with you and watching tv!
Dave is a 6-year-old, 17 lb., Terrier Mix with an estimated birth date of 09/21/2015. He was rescued with around 40 dogs from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Dave is very sweet, energetic, and likes to play with other dogs. He is getting to experience many firsts since being in our care and we are excited to see him doing so well! He is working on basic manners as well as house breaking. Dave had some hair loss from not being cared for properly, but he is starting to look much better.
Cleo has an estimated birthday is 10/21/2020. After fending for herself at an apartment complex for some time Cleo is luxuriating in the comfort and stability of foster care. She is litterbox trained and is people friendly. Cleo enjoys the company of people and other cats that are friendly. She has not been around dogs. It would benefit Cleo if she was adopted by someone who had the time and patience to let her explore her new surroundings. Cleo will let you hold her for short periods of time but in typical kitty fashion she has bigger and better things to do and explore! She really loves human interaction, and we can't imagine how hard it was for her to go so long without it. No worries now, Cleo! It's all happy tails from here. Cleo has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Norman is a 5.5 year old DSH mix. He was surrendered to a local animal shelter by his owner. Norman is a big boy and weighs about 10 lbs. He has been around other cats but not around dogs. He needs the comfort of a home to really open up. Norman has been completely vetted and is ready for his new home.