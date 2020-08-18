Binky is a 5 pound Chihuahua mix that was surrendered to Tyler Animal Control by her owner. We decided to take this tiny girl into our care because she was high antigen positive for heart worms. She will be going through treatment with us. We are working on house and crate training. Binky seems to want to be a lap dog and would like all the attention on herself. We could see her warming up to other dogs but would rather be someone’s one and only.
Conan is a 3-year-old, 76 pound, American Bulldog mix. He is good with dogs, but still needs supervision until he gains a bit more confidence. Conan has lots of love to give to his human, but it will take him several days to trust. He is house trained if kept on a consistent schedule. Conan will need a home that has a fenced in privacy yard with space to run and play. He is actually a very big lap dog if you let him be one. Not to mention, he loves car rides and would enjoy going on walks with his humans.
June (photo unavailable) is young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/24/20. She is great with other animals and would mix perfectly in a home with a cat-friendly dog. She is a curious explorer and has a bit of mischievousness side in her. She is not a big snuggler but will curl up next to you for a quick nap. June is ready for a loving family.
Cecil is a handsome domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/21/20. He was roaming the parking lot of Hobby Lobby in Tyler for several days before finally being captured. We had to help him clear up fleas and a nasty eye infection. Cecil is now more than ready for a family of his own.
Elizabeth Taylor is gorgeous. She is 2 years old with an estimated birth date of 4/1/18. Elizabeth is litter box trained, vocal, but extremely sweet and easy going. She will require a small amount of grooming with her medium length hair. Elizabeth has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.